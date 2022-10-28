Florida Board of Medicine considers restricting gender-affirming treatment for teens

The Florida Board of Medicine held a workshop Friday to discuss and craft rules regarding state guidelines recommending against gender dysphoria treatments for children and adolescents.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Board of Medicine held a workshop Friday to discuss and craft rules regarding state guidelines recommending against gender dysphoria treatments for children and adolescents.

During the meeting in Orlando, board members heard presentations and questioned several medical experts.

There was also public comment from people on both sides of the hot-button issue.

“It’s lifelong altering effects for children,” Blaise Trettis said. “I don’t think they’re emotionally or psychologically capable of making that lifelong decision.”

Amy Rachel is a transgender woman and attended the meeting to oppose any ban on treatments.

“It’s just plain wrong. People’s lives are at stake here,” Rachel said. “Some are deliberately spreading misinformation about the transgender community and about the kinds of treatments that are available and given.”

In August, a 120-day process began to craft rules around state guidelines.

The move by Florida health officials has been controversial because it discards research and standards already approved by groups like the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society.

Florida Department of Health guidelines state that gender dysphoria treatments can have long-term, irreversible effects on children. FDOH defined gender dysphoria as “a strong, persistent cross-gender identification associated with anxiety, depression, irritability and often a wish to live as a gender different from the one associated with the sex assigned at birth.”

However, the American Psychiatric Association says there are no studies that anxiety, depression and other disorders cause gender dysphoria. The APA says those symptoms associated with anxiety or depression typically decline or disappear when the patient is in a supportive environment.

The Office of Population Affairs previously released a report declaring gender dysphoria treatments — also called gender-affirming care — as “supportive” and “crucial” for transgender children and adolescents.

The FDOH said that there are no high-quality long-term studies about the effects of treatments for gender dysphoria, saying that most children who identify as transgender will detransition following the onset of puberty.

However, a study of 720 patients from researchers in the Netherlands showed 98% of adolescents who started puberty blockers continued with gender-affirming care as they got older. The study was released just this month in the journal Lancet.

