Florida Board of Medicine votes against transgender treatments for children

The Florida Board of Medicine voted Friday to adopt state guidelines that would ban and restrict gender dysphoria treatments for children and adolescents.

During its Friday morning meeting, the board listened to and questioned physicians about the practice of gender dysphoria treatments, including hormone treatments, puberty blockers and social transitioning for minors.

The meeting, which included public comment, stemmed from a letter by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo earlier this year, which asked board members to adopt state guidelines against those sorts of treatments.

The Florida Department of Health’s guidelines state that gender dysphoria treatments can have long-term, irreversible effects on children. FDOH defined gender dysphoria as “a strong, persistent cross-gender identification associated with anxiety, depression, irritability and often a wish to live as a gender different from the one associated with the sex assigned at birth.

FDOH The department’s guidelines are as follows:

Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents

Anyone under 18 years old should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy

Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for surgery

Children and adolescents should be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider

FDOH stated these guidelines do not apply to children born with a genetically or biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development.

The department reported that practices such as a mastectomy, a uterine extirpation, a tracheal shave, prescribing hormones or using puberty blockers are clinical practices that run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm.

Prior to the decision, Marnie Bialosuknia, the mother of a transgender child who began hormone therapy at 17 years old, told News 6 that adopting the new guidelines could have a dangerous impact.

“It would be absolutely devastating, and you already are dealing with a community that’s marginalized; you’re dealing with a community that has a very high rate of suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide. The suicide rates amongst transgender youth is higher than any other aspect of the LGBTQ community,” she said. “I can only speak from my personal experience as a mother of a transgender child. If I had to say to my child, ‘You can’t continue with this therapy,” I don’t know that she would be here with us, and that’s really, really scary. You have to trust these parents that they know what’s best for their children that they’re going under the guidance of a physician.”

Bialosuknia said it takes several months of preparation and guidance from a physician and mental health expert prior to such treatments.

FDOH released a “fact check” earlier this year, saying that there is no reliable evidence about gender dysphoria increasing the risk of suicide. The department added that there are no quality long-term studies about the effects of treatments for gender dysphoria, saying that most children grow out of it at the onset of puberty.

The Florida Board of Medicine is set to go through the rules-making process to determine a standard of care for physicians and medical experts.