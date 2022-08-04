Florida Board of Medicine to discuss gender-affirming treatments for children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Board of Medicine is set to discuss state guidance against gender-affirming treatments for children at its upcoming meeting Friday morning.

The consideration is in response to a letter penned by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who wrote the board to recommend they follow the Florida Department of Health’s guidance against performing gender dysphoria treatments on minors.

According to the meeting agenda, board members will discuss Ladapo’s letter and rulemaking for setting a standard of care for treatment of gender dysphoria.

The Office of Population Affairs described gender dysphoria treatments — also known as gender-affirming care — as “an array of services that may include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for transgender and nonbinary people.”

In a release, OPA said that gender-affirming care is “crucial” for transgender children and adolescents, citing examples of social affirmation, puberty blockers and hormone therapy as possible forms of treatment.

FDOH, however, “fact-checked” OPA’s release, stating that puberty blockers and hormone therapy can have harmful effects on children exposed to them.

In a report, FDOH said that such treatments can have adverse health repercussions, which include cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, infertility, increased risk of cancer and thrombosis.

The Florida Board of Medicine is scheduled to begin its meeting 8 a.m. Friday at the Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport in Dania Beach.

News 6 has attached the documents to be discussed during the board’s meeting, which can be viewed below.

