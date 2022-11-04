Roku instructions on how to download News 6+

If you’re reading this story, you’re looking for help on how to watch News 6+ using a Roku device (don’t worry, we got you covered).

First of all, the full version of News 6+ is only available for your HDTV. There is a version you can watch on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone browser (go to https://www.clickorlando.com/news6plus) but that webpage only shows you our live on-air newscasts, special event streams, or a News 6+ playlist of selected stories (available when we are not producing a live newscast).

That’s a good start, but to get the full experience of News 6+, you want it on your nice big HDTV!

So how do you get it?

You need two things: an HDTV with the right streaming platform (it can be an Internet connected Smart TV or an older non-Internet connected HDTV) and the News 6+ streaming app.

We start with Roku because it is the most popular streaming device that carries the News 6+ app (more than 60% of our News 6+ audience watches us on some sort of Roku device). Some newer TVs already have Roku built in but if you don’t have “Roku on board” you’ll need an external device (also known as a dongle) for our News 6+ app.

ALSO NOTE: Newer Samsung and LG TVs have their own built in app stores, but News 6+ is not available on those platforms (so you’ll still need one of the Roku devices listed below).

If you’ve got a TV with Roku already installed, to connect to the Internet, you can go to either the Home Page or directly to Settings and then look for a category marked Network, Internet Connection, Connect to Internet, New Wireless Connection, or something similar. Follow the prompts for setting up or connecting to your wired or wireless network and then move on to the steps outlined below.

If you’re hooking up a Roku device/dongle (like an Express, Express 4K+, Streaming Stick 4K, or Streambar), the process is very similar (refer to your instruction booklet for specific details).

To start, open the Roku player and on your Home Page, navigate to “Add Channels”.

Once there, scroll down (or over) to “Search Channels”.

Using the keypad, search for “News 6+”.

Once there, click on “Install Channel”.

When the installation is finished, click on “Open” or “Go to Channel”.

That’s it!

Now that you’re on News 6+, you can watch our live and previous newscasts, select content from our podcast section, and look for specific segments by category (i.e. News Specials, different local counties, Latest News, Boomtown, Solutionaries, and much, much more).

As of right now, we have over 40 different categories to choose from; a much bigger selection than what you can get by just going to the web page we mentioned in the previous story.

If you have any questions, please feel free to send an email to dmyrie@wkmg.com and we’ll get back to you with an answer as soon as we can.

Thanks for downloading!