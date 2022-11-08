COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where you can find the evacuation shelter closest to you

CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida, it’s important to know where you can go in the event of an evacuation.

If possible, it’s recommended to go to the home of a friend or family member who lives outside of an evacuation zone, however, if you cannot do that there are other options.

[TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win | Become a News 6 Insider]

If you have to go to an emergency shelter, you should bring:

Blankets and pillows

Snacks

Extra clothing

Any necessary medications or oxygen supplies

Toiletries

Flashlight and batteries

Electronic devices and charges

Diapers and other infant necessities

Important documents such as IDs, birth certificates and social security cards.

You can see a full breakdown of the shelter information in your county below.

Brevard County:

Brevard County plans to open four shelters throughout the morning starting 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to the county’s website, all four will be pet friendly, though those staying with pets must bring their own necessary pet items and supplies.

General population and special needs shelters:

Max K. Rodes Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne, FL 32904

South Mainland Community Center: 3700 Allen Ave., Micco, FL 32976

Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, FL 32940

Walter Butler Community Center: 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32927

UPDATE: As of 8:40 p.m. Thursday, only Viera Regional Community Center was available as a primary medical special needs shelter for those without power.

Space Coast Area Transit will provide transportation to shelters for special needs clients. To request transportation, call 211.

Flagler County:

Flagler County will open its shelter Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

That shelter will be located at Rymfire Elementary School, at 1425 Rymfire Dr., Palm Coast, FL 32164.

Residents are urged to arrive by 8 p.m., and bring a five day supply of any necessary medication, or medical supplies and equipment with them.

Those staying with pets are limited to four animals, and must keep all pets crated during their stay.

Lake County:

Lake County announced it will be opening two shelters, Wednesday Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. Both shelters will accommodate special needs residents, general population residents and those with pets.

The two shelters will be located at:

Umatilla Elementary School: 401 Lake St, Umatilla, FL 32784

Lost Lake Elementary School: 1901 Johns Lake Rd, Clermont, FL 34711

Anyone with non-emergency questions is asked to call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999.

Marion County:

Marion County announced it will be opening special needs shelter, Wednesday Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

The shelter will be located in the multi-purpose room in the Marion County Sheriff’s office at 3300 NW 10th St., Ocala FL 34475.

Anyone with non-emergency questions is asked to call the Citizen Information Line at 352-369-7500.

Orange County:

Orange County will open two shelters on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m.

The two shelters will be located at:

South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park: 3850 S Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

West Orange Recreation Center: 309 SW Crown Point Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Those in need of a special needs or medical shelter are asked to call 311.

Osceola County:

Osceola County announced there will be no emergency evacuation shelters open at this time.

Seminole County:

Seminole County will open two shelters on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. According to the county’s website, both shelters will be pet friendly, though those staying with pets must bring their own necessary pet items and supplies.

General population shelter:

Lawton Chiles Middle School: 1240 Sanctuary Dr, Oviedo, FL 32766

Special need shelter:

Bentley Elementary School: 2190 S Oregon Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

According to a twitter post, cots will not be provided at general population shelters.

Volusia County:

Volusia County will be opening three shelters Wednesday morning. According to the county’s website, all four will be pet friendly, though those staying with pets must bring their own necessary pet items and supplies.

General population shelters:

Creekside Middle School: 6801 Airport Rd, Port Orange, FL 32128

Special Needs shelters:

David C. Hinson Middle School: 1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach 32117

Heritage Middle School: 1001 Parnell Ct, Deltona, FL 32738

Residents who believe they may need to use a shelter are urged to call the Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345 and those who plan to stay in a special-needs shelter, they should register by calling 386-258-4088.

You can get more information on shelter openings and locations here.