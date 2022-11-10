COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole

Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday.

Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday.

Flagler County

FLAGLER BEACH

South Oceanshore Boulevard (Florida A1A) was blocked along the following sections as of Thursday.

South 7th Street to South 28th Street

21st Street due to debris along the roadway

South Central Avenue to High Bridge Road due to erosion along the roadway

Part of A1A is closed in Flagler Beach because the road is collapsing due to the waves from #TropicalStormNicole. This is just one of the reasons why we’re advising you to stay off the barrier island until the storm is gone.



Stay safe, everyone.#FlaglerCounty #FCSO pic.twitter.com/iu1Wt5vefS — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) November 10, 2022

Orange County

Ramp closed along State Road 429 North from Exit 24 (State Road 438/Plant Street) due to flooding Thursday morning, according to Florida 511.

Flooding along State Road 429 following Hurricane Nicole (Florida 511)

Ramp closed from Interstate 4 Eastbound to Central Florida Parkway due to flooding, according to Florida 511.

Seminole County

SANFORD

Seminole Boulevard from 17-92 to Mellonville Avenue was closed due to storm conditions, though city officials said barricades were not in place. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and not drive down Seminole Boulevard.

Volusia County

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways, which are only to be used by essential personnel.

The list of Volusia’s bridge closures includes the following:

Granada Bridge — closed both directions

Seabreeze Bridge — closed both directions

Main Street Bridge — closed both directions

International Speedway Boulevard Bridge — closed both directions

Veterans Memorial Bridge — closed both directions

Dunlawton Bridge — closed both directions

DAYTONA BEACH

All lanes were closed on Main Street in both directions near the Halifax River due to flooding, according to Florida 511.

All lanes were closed on West International Speedway Boulevard in both directions near the Halifax River due to flooding, according to Florida 511.

All lanes were closed on Mason Avenue at North Beach Street due to flooding, though traffic can get by using the left-turn lane, according to Florida 511.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Florida Highway Patrol reported that the road was underwater along Pioneer Trail east of Williams Road.

Florida Highway Patrol also announced that debris was spotted along Interstate 95 North near Mile Marker 246.

Downed power lines were seen at the following locations, according to city officials.

417 Jessamine Ave.

South Atlantic Avenue

21st Street

Jungle Road

Linda Road

Standing water and flooding from Nicole have been found at the following locations, according to city officials.

South Peninsula Avenue

Goodwin Avenue

South Pine Street

Pine Shores Circle

Walker Road

Riverside Drive

Pioneer Trail west of Quail Hollow

Turnbull Bay Bridge

Sunset Drive

Milton Avenue

Nordman Avenue

Clarendon Avenue

Westwood Avenue

Conrad Drive

Hardy Avenue

Wayne Avenue west of Pine Shores Circle

ORMOND BEACH

All lanes were closed along State Road A1A at San Jose Drive due to erosion, according to Florida 511.

Florida Highway Patrol stated that the areas north and south of Pine Tree Drive were completely underwater.

Walter Boardman Lane was also flooded between Old Dixie Highway and High Bridge Road, according to FHP.

This list will be updated as further closures are announced. Check back for updates.