University of Central Florida to reopen after Nicole blasted through Florida

The University of Central Florida is getting ready for the fall semester and to make sure they do it in a safe way the COVID-19 task force recently presented their recommendations to the board of trustees in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will begin reopening on Friday after the campus closed due to Nicole, according to school officials.

In a release, officials said some services that ordinarily operate on holidays and weekends will begin reopening Friday — which is also Veterans Day — according to scheduled holiday and weekend hours.

[TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore | Nicole becomes 3rd hurricane ever to hit Florida in November | Become a News 6 Insider]

Faculty and student researchers may also return to labs starting Friday and Saturday classes will continue as scheduled, the release shows.

UCF will reopen for normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 12. Check your UCF email and our hurricane website for more details on our reopening timeline. — UCF (@UCF) November 10, 2022

The school stated that UCF housing would remain open for all residents, and some campus services would reopen Friday on holiday schedules to provide students with dining and recreational facilities.

On Saturday, the John C. Hitt Library will open at 10 a.m., and the Knights Pantry will open at noon.

Furthermore, any homework or exams that would have been due during the university’s closure on Wednesday and Thursday must be postponed until Monday or later, university leaders said.

Students in need of assistance are urged to contact Student Care Services by filling out a Student of Concern Form, which can be found here.

University employees affected by Nicole are asked to contact their supervisors about their expected ability to return to work.

For more information, visit the university’s website here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: