Here’s where to find a Veterans Day celebration near you

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and many Central Florida counties are gearing up to celebrate those who put their lives on the line to keep us free.

Below is a list of celebrations being held across Central Florida.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is set to host a Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at 11 a.m.

The event will be held on the lower level next to Dillard’s at the Altamonte Mall and includes a police Honor Guard Presentation of Colors.

There will also be a POW presentation by Winter Springs High School, special military guests and a guest speaker from the U.S. Army Reserve.

For more information, click here.

EUSTIS

A Veterans Luncheon is set to be hosted by First United Methodist Church of Eustis for veterans on Sunday.

The event, sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 9295, will provide veterans the opportunity to eat for free, and family members may join in for only $5 per person.

The lunch will consist of baked ziti (veggie or meat), salad, dessert, tea or water, and it will run from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the church, located at 600 South Grove Street.

For more information, click here.

DAYTONA BEACH

Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division will present a Veterans Stand Down event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

The event will be held at Florida Dept. of Health in Daytona Beach and will give veterans and their families the opportunity to stop by for free clothing, haircuts, toiletries, chiropractic adjustments and food gift cards.

Veterans will also be able to discuss benefits, education and career services with representatives from several agencies attending the event.

According to county officials, the event is modeled after the “stand down” concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for those returning from combat.

Participating agencies in the event include the Florida Dept. of Health in Volusia County, VITAS Healthcare, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Supporting Services for Veterans Families, Daytona State College and the Daytona Beach Vets Center.

For more information, call (386) 740-5102 or click here.

DELAND

The Volusia County Veterans Day Parade is planned to be held in DeLand on Saturday from 10 - 11 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

The opening ceremony will be held along Indiana Avenue at Woodland Boulevard, and the parade will continue along Woodland Boulevard, featuring veterans of all branches of service.

The parade will also include military vehicles, marching bands and patriotic floats.

As of Thursday evening, the parade was still set to go despite damage from Tropical Storm Nicole, though DeLand officials stated that the parade was tentative.

For more information, click here.

ORLANDO

Orlando is set to hold its 2022 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Orlando on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s parade is set to open with a tribute led by Mayor Buddy Dyer and other local veterans, according to the city’s website. The parade’s theme is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.

The opening ceremony will take place at Orange Avenue near Central Boulevard, and the parade will begin at Robinson Street near Orange Avenue.

From there, the parade will take a left at Central Boulevard, turn left again onto Rosalind Avenue and end upon reaching Robinson Street.

Following the parade, viewers and participants will be able to continue the festivities at the city’s first Veterans Day Celebration event from 1 - 3 p.m. at Lake Eola Park, which will feature music, food and other attractions.

For more information or to find a map of the parade route, click here.

OVIEDO

A Veterans Day Tribute and Observance is slated for 5 p.m. Friday at Center Lake Park in Oviedo

The event will honor the sacrifices of veterans in service to the U.S. and will run until 6 p.m.

The tribute is set to be held at 299 Center Lake Lane at Oviedo on the Park and is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

