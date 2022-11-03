Orlando’s ICON Park offers Veterans Day discounts for military members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and the businesses and attractions of ICON Park on International Drive are offering discounts for veterans and military members.

The U.S. Army will be at ICON Park on Friday with military vehicles for pictures and to interact with visitors.

All retired military veterans and first responders can receive a free ticket to ride The Wheel, as well 50% off for one guest. Active-duty military members can also receive up to four complimentary tickets to The Wheel.

To be eligible for the discount, you must present a valid military ID at the time of purchase.

Here are the discounts being offered at other ICON Park attractions and businesses. Some of these discounts are offered year-round.

Museum of Illusions Orlando – Military members can receive $21.99 admission, a $5 discount

Madame Tussauds Orlando – Offers a 10% military discount all year long

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium – Offers a 10% military discount all year long

Brother Jimmy’s – Offers 10% off for military members year round

Sloppy Joe’s – Veterans can receive 20% off their final bill Nov. 11 to 13

Buffalo Wild Wings – All veterans and active military members can redeem 10 free boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 and a 10% military discount year round

Ole Red – Offers 10% off for veterans and active military throughout the year (excludes alcoholic purchases)

Tapa Toro – Military personnel receive 10% off food and beverage

Tin Roof – Offers a 15% military discount all year long

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips – Offers 10% off for veterans and active military throughout the year (excludes alcoholic purchases)

iCafe De Paris – BOGO alcoholic beverages and 15% discount on menu items for military personnel Nov. 11 to 13

Shake Shack – Offers a 10%military discount

Build-A-Bear Workshop – Veterans and active military receive 10% off purchases

