5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicole making landfall as a hurricane early Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 near Florida. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (NOAA via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say.

Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County.

According to the FDLE, the Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming that the the death is storm-related. The FDLE staffs the Medical Examiners Commission, or MEC.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, marking the third time ever the state has dealt with a hurricane in November.

The storm made its official Florida landfall in North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach, with sustained winds of 75 mph. It weakened about one hour after landfall to a tropical storm.

