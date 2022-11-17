Florida woman points gun at driver in road rage incident near school, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A 25-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of pointing a gun at a driver during a traffic incident in Winter Haven, police said.

During a northbound red light around 7:54 a.m. on 6th Street southeast — at its intersection with Avenue K southeast — Bonita Adams, of Winter Haven, exited her vehicle to confront the driver ahead of her, according to the Winter Haven Police Department. Adams believed that the driver had cut her off at Avenue O southeast, police said.

Adams approached the driver’s side door and pointed a handgun at the victim’s face, police said. According to a news release, Adams told the driver she would find them and kill them if they ever cut her off again. A 12-year-old child was also in the victim’s vehicle and witnessed the incident, police said, adding the confrontation occurred close to Winter Haven High School.

At this point, police said Adams returned to her vehicle and continued behind the victim, who had begun to contact law enforcement.

Officers located the vehicles in the area of 6th Street southeast and Avenue C southeast, police said. Contact was made with Adams, who allegedly told officers “that she did in fact walk up to the victim while stopped at the traffic light and pointed her handgun at the victim’s face,” the report states.

Adams faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school.

