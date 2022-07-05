1 shot to death, 2 hurt near July 4 pop-up block party in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after one man died and two others were injured when shots were fired near a Winter Haven pop-up block party on the Fourth of July, police said.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers responded to calls of shots fired late Monday in the area of the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures on him before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators said two other men were also found at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, it was determined that a pop-up block party brought a large crowd to the area.

“With the large crowd in attendance, somebody knows something,” Chief David Brannan said in a news release. “I implore anyone who knows any information to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Heartland Crime Stoppers to anyone with information on the shooting that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 800-226 TIPS (8477), texting or calling **TIPS, visiting the following website or downloading the free P3tips app.