Man shoots, kills family member in Winter Haven, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday deputies arrested a man who fatally shot his family member in Winter Haven earlier that morning.

In a message posted to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch is said to have confessed to the shooting, which Judd said occurred at about 10 a.m.

“So if you receive email, or you receive social media, please know that everyone’s safe, the suspect’s in custody and Kyle’s going to prison for a very long time for murdering a family member,” Judd said.

According to the post, Raemisch is being charged with murder in the shooting.

More information would be shared at a press conference on Monday, Aug. 1, Judd said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

