High schools from across nation to compete in Battle of the Bands in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Blue Florida Classic is this weekend and football fanatics from far and wide have already began to gather across Central Florida for Friday night’s Battle of the Bands.
This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Amway Center and challenge the top nine high school marching bands from across the nation. It also features performances from the Marching Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman University and the Marching “100″ of Florida A&M University.
Although the big game, which has the FAMU Rattlers pitted against the BCU Wildcats, doesn’t happen until Saturday, dance teams, drum majors, drum lines and brass sections will gather tonight to have an O-Town showdown, according to organizers.
The schools that will be competing include:
- Atlantic High School
- Darlington High School
- Evans High School
- Jonesboro High School
- McArthur High School
- Miramar High School
- Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
- Piper High School
- Westlake High School
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by clicking here.
