High schools from across nation to compete in Battle of the Bands in Orlando

The Battle of the Bands of Bands before the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M football game will not take place at the Amway Center in Orlando this year.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Blue Florida Classic is this weekend and football fanatics from far and wide have already began to gather across Central Florida for Friday night’s Battle of the Bands.

This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Amway Center and challenge the top nine high school marching bands from across the nation. It also features performances from the Marching Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman University and the Marching “100″ of Florida A&M University.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Although the big game, which has the FAMU Rattlers pitted against the BCU Wildcats, doesn’t happen until Saturday, dance teams, drum majors, drum lines and brass sections will gather tonight to have an O-Town showdown, according to organizers.

The schools that will be competing include:

Atlantic High School

Darlington High School

Evans High School

Jonesboro High School

McArthur High School

Miramar High School

Palm Beach Lakes Community High School

Piper High School

Westlake High School

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by clicking here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: