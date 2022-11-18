52º

Chilly start, brisk day in Central Florida. Here’s how the weekend is shaping up

Orlando to reach high in mid-60s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are experiencing another cool start Friday across Central Florida.

Most areas started the day in the 40s and 50s.

High temperatures will only reach the mid-60s in the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend, with rain chances returning Sunday into next week.

High temperatures will warm into the 70s next week, with increasing rain by Thanksgiving.

Enjoy the weather!

