Worldwide warmth continues into October

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another month down, another month with abnormally warm temperatures not only across Florida, but across the world. October is now the 10th consecutive month in 2022 with temperatures in the top 10 hottest months.

2022 ranking recap (so far):

January 2022: 6th hottest

February 2022: 7th hottest

March 2022: 5th hottest

April 2022: 5th hottest

May 2022: 6th hottest

June 2022: hottest

July 2022: 3rd hottest

August 2022: 2nd hottest

September 2022: 5th hottest

October 2022: 4th hottest

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its data this week showing that the average global temperature for October was 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 57.1 degrees Fahrenheit. This ranks October the fourth warmest on record globally, behind 2015 (1st), 2019 (2nd) and 2018 (3rd).

Global Temperature for October

Regionally, Europe saw its warmest October, whereas North America ranked as the sixth warmest October.

Warmer than usual temperatures have not only been a trend this year but for the last several decades. October 2022 was the 46th consecutive October and the 454th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average.

So far this year, the global temperature was the sixth warmest on record at 1.57 degrees Fahrenheit above the average. According to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, there is a 99% chance 2022 will rank among the 10 warmest years on record and less than a 2% chance that it will rank among the top five.

