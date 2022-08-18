World breaking record temperatures in July

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is no surprise July is a hot month for many in the Northern Hemisphere, but recent data shows July ‘22 was hotter than normal across the entire globe.

July 2022

When factoring surface temperatures over land and sea, the Earth warmed 1.57 degrees Fahrenheit above the average of 60.4 degrees. With temperatures this high, it put July 2022 as the sixth hottest on record.

And this trend of above average temperatures continues, as July marked the 45th consecutive July and the 451st consecutive month with temperatures above the average. Not only have the past few years been warm, but the five hottest Julys on record have all occurred recently, since 2016.

Certain regions in the world also rose in rankings for the month. North America saw its second hottest July, Asia experienced its third, July in South America ranked fourth and Europe got its sixth hottest July on record.

Locally, we also saw our fair share of above-average temperatures. Click here to read more about July’s ranking in Central Florida.

Year to Date:

Now that we are more than halfway through the year, the Earth continues its track to seeing one of its warmest years on record. By the end of July, the average global temperature was 1.55 degrees above average, placing it as the sixth warmest year to date on record.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information Annual Temperature Outlook, “there is a greater than 99 percent chance 2022 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record but an 11 percent chance the year will rank among the top five.”

