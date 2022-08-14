Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida.

Gradually, storm chances increase into the early afternoon. Storm chances will be at their highest from about 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. The best chance for storms during that time period will tend to focus on areas around and south of Orlando.

Storms should fade earlier than Saturday evening. Highs Sunday top out in the low 90s.

Storm chances fall to 30% Monday. High temperatures remain in the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet as whole with no significant development expected over the next five days. There is an outside chance a quick depression or tropical storm forming near the Texas coast, but the unorganized disturbance is expected to move on shore later Sunday. There are no threats to Florida.