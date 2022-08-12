Disturbance in Gulf highlighted for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center has a tagged a disturbance near the Louisiana/Alabama coast with a low chance for tropical development. If any development of this disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, it will likely be slow.

The disturbance is expected to drift to west-southwestward over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Anytime a disturbance makes its way out over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico in the middle of summer, it should be watched closely. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible across parts of the Texas coast through the weekend.

Development chances are at 10% over the next 5 days.

The next named storm of the season is Danielle.

The deep tropics, the area of the Atlantic Ocean between the Caribbean and Africa, remain hostile for tropical development over at least the next 5 days.

The peak of hurricane season is Sep. 10. The season runs through November.

