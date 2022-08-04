July 2022 jumping into record books for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – July is officially the hottest month of the year in Central Florida, with the average high at 92 degrees all month long and lows between 73-74 degrees Fahrenheit.
But in July 2022, days at or below average were far and few between.
In Orlando, there were only five days In July where highs were below 92 degrees. Most of the month’s highs ran about five to seven degrees over normal. Because of this, July 2022 ranks as the fourth hottest July on record.
TEMPERATURE RANKING:
Orlando: 94.5° (+2.2° above average) 4th hottest July
Leesburg: 92.5° (+1.0° above average) 14th hottest July
Sanford: 93.3° (+0.5° above average) 10th hottest July
Daytona Beach: 91.8° (+1.4° above average) 8th hottest July
Melbourne: 83.5° (+0.4° above average) 8th hottest July
RAINFALL RECAP:
In the rainfall department, July marks the third month of the rainy season in Central Florida with afternoon storms usually tracking in every afternoon. In Orlando, we usually receive about 7.46 inches of rainfall throughout the month of July.
Even with sea breeze-driven storms, most of our reporting stations in Central Florida ended the month with a deficit, except for Leesburg which had a surplus of almost seven inches.
Orlando: 4.91 inches (-2.55 inches below average) 25th driest July
Leesburg: 12.33 inches (+6.45 inches above average) wettest July
Sanford: 5.64 inches (-1.65 inches below average) 28th driest July
Daytona Beach: 5.42 inches (-0.59 inches below average) 44th driest July
Melbourne: 1.97 inches (-4.53 inches below average) 7th driest July