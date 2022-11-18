Man breaks into Florida rental, takes bath before sleeping in bedroom, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man broke into a Florida vacation rental, used the bathtub and slept in the bedroom before enjoying a cup of coffee on the porch, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Zachary Murdock, 29, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Murdock broke the glass door on the porch of the rental to get into the home. Deputies said the man used the bathtub, bedroom and left a cup of coffee on the porch and a bus ticket stub in the trash, allowing authorities to identify the culprit as Murdock.

Later that day, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to another incident where a woman said a man tried pulling on her sliding glass door. Deputies said the woman reported the man said he was “looking for Tony” and left.

The sheriff’s office located Murdock nearby and took him into custody.

He faces charges of burglary and damage to property.

