Orlando LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando LGBTQ+ community and local leaders reacted on Sunday to the shooting inside of a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs that killed five people and 25 injured.

The onePulse Foundation held a community gathering at the Pulse Interim Memorial on Sunday afternoon near where 49 lives were lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

[TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons | Law enforcement activity out of Polk County shuts down lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider]

The foundation released a statement that read:

We are deeply saddened and concerned to hear about the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. As of now, at least five people were killed and 18 others were injured. To the Pulse-affected community, please practice selfcare and make sure that you have your support network around you today and this week. To the Central Florida community, let’s make sure that the Colorado Springs community knows that Orlando is here for them after another senseless act of violence against the LGBTQIA+ community. This epidemic of hate and violence must come to an end. onePulse Foundation

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer – who was mayor at the time of the Pulse shooting – posted a statement on Twitter that partially read, “As we learn more about the horrific tragedy at the nightclub, our city sends its love and support to Colorado Springs today.”

As we learn more about the horrific tragedy at the nightclub, our city sends its love and support to Colorado Springs today. I also know this is heartbreaking news for members of Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community and so many others here. Please know our entire community is here for you. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) November 20, 2022

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando released her own statement that read:

“Club Q, just like Pulse, was a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ of community. A place to be yourself, lead with joy, and celebrate life with pride. As Orlandoans, we stand in solidarity with those impacted by this senseless tragedy and recommit ourselves to honor those no longer with us through action. There are politicians across the country and right here in Florida who have made it their mission to demonize and target LGBTQ+ people. To cancel drag shows and erase inclusivity initiatives. This needs to stop. Hate begets hate. Violence begets violence. We must unite around our collective vision for a safer world and country that rejects both homophobia and transphobia.” Representative Anna V. Eskamani

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: