Visitors to Pulse Memorial site pay respects 6 years after tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was a light and steady crowd at the Pulse Memorial site on Saturday.

It was an emotional time for many who came to pay respects and reflect, with Sunday marking six years since the tragedy where a gunman opened fire inside the popular nightclub, killing 49 and injuring more than 50.

“I just felt like an overwhelming sadness, there is a lot of love here and you can like see it and feel it,” said Courtney Warren from Tampa.

[TRENDING: Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher | Firefighters work to drench burning building in Maitland | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Justin Perez also came from Tampa.

“Almost like an anger that six years and still nothing has changed,” Perez said. “Just senseless.”

Warren and Perez made the drive from Tampa to share their support.

“Just to let them know they are not alone,” Perez said. “You know, I don’t know how long it took for my brother to come out and just make sure to know they are loved, and it’s not just their community that hurts. It’s everyone.”

That hurt was seen on the faces of everyone who visited the site on Saturday.

The faces of the souls who were lost are now displayed so they won’t be forgotten.

Warren said with everything that is happening in the world, now is the time to spread love, not hate.

“I think that people are very judgy,” she said. “I think that the world breeds that judgy behavior for people to breed hate, and I think that people just need to love one another.”

On Sunday, the city as well as LGBTQ+ community will host events to mark the observance, from the ringing of bells at First United Methodist Church in Orlando to a ceremony at the memorial to honor the 49 victims.