‘It is hectic:’ Orlando International Airport deals with crowds as Thanksgiving travelers return

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a busy holiday weekend, Orlando International Airport remained crowded on Monday as Thanksgiving travelers returned home.

Officials said 150,900 passengers were projected for Monday, which is the fourth busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Jackson Arnold returned to Central Florida after spending the weekend with family in Pensacola, Florida.

“It is hectic. We waited in line for about two hours for TSA but luckily, we made our flight,” Arnold said.

As millions have been traveling nationwide, weather in some parts of the country has led to delays for thousands of flights.

“There were a couple weather delays that we’ve seen,” Arnold said. “Luckily, it wasn’t through Pensacola, but I’ve seen it around the country a little bit.”

Some flights through Orlando faced delays or cancellation on Monday, but most arrived and departed without any major issue.

Orlando International Airport is expected to see 1.75 million travelers for Thanksgiving travel, which is about the number of travelers the airport saw in 2019.

The holiday travel period concludes Tuesday with 134,000 projected travelers.

