A very happy meal: McDonald’s offering chance to win free food for life

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new contest gives McDonald’s lovers the chance to live the life of mcluxury with free Micky D’s for life.

Or at least for a long time.

Starting Dec. 5, customers who spend at least a dollar using the McDonald’s app get an entry into a drawing to win a coveted item by McDonald’s fans – the McGold Card.

The card gives the owner access to free McDonald’s for life, working out to about 2 meals a week for 50 years.

Three winners will get a card, and each winner will be able to hand out cards to three of their friends, for a total of 12 cards in the giveaway.

The McGold Card is something that has apparently been around for years, with notable card holders including Warren Buffet and Bill Gates.

The contest will run through Dec. 25 as part of the McDonald’s SZN of Sharing campaign.

