Central Florida man known for impersonating cops arrested again

Jeremy Dewitte, 41, was taken into a custody again by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Jeremy Dewitte – a registered sex offender that has been arrested multiple times for impersonating law enforcement officers – was arrested again Tuesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Dewitte for violation of probation on an Orange County warrant.

In addition to the Orange County charges, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Dewitte will face charges in Osceola County for refusing to cooperate and violating further terms of his probation.

Dewitte, who was impersonating an officer while directing traffic for a funeral procession, reached for his gun during a fight with an actual deputy in late 2019, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. At that time, records showed that arrest was the third time Dewitte was accused of the same crime.

In March 2021, Dewitte was arrested during a traffic stop when deputies said he was dressed as a police officer while riding on a motorcycle and carrying a weapon.

Dewitte is a convicted felon and is not allowed to carry concealed weapons.

No other details have been released at this time.

