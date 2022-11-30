Maitland police issue Purple Alert for missing 24-year-old man

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday morning.

The Maitland Police Department said Viresh Chouhan left his residence on foot at 8 a.m. and never came back.

Police issued a Purple Alert for the man because he has an intellectual disability, and there is concern for his safety.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a pink/peach shirt underneath, white shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 407-539-6262.

