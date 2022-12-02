Marion County deputies release sketch of man wanted for questioning in Dunnellon homicide

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a man on Thursday who is wanted for questioning in connection with a Dunnellon homicide.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a man dead on Walnut Street on Monday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies did not say how the man was killed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may recognize the man in the sketch to call 352-369-6715.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: