Man killed in Dunnellon, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in Dunnellon Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were called to a scene along Walnut Street in the morning at the request of Dunnellon police.

Investigators did not say how the man died, only that it is a homicide.

[TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]

The man’s age and name have also not been released.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is urged to contact detectives at 352-369-6715 or CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: