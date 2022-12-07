74º

Iguana causes power outage in South Florida, officials say

Report: Lizard hit transformer with tail, causing outage and killing iguana

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

It must be cold outside because frozen iguanas are falling

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Iguanas are an invasive species in Florida, causing problems for the state’s environment, but one South Florida city has felt the impacts of the reptiles more directly after one caused a large power outage.

According to the city of Lake Worth Beach, an iguana caused a large-scale outage Wednesday because of an iguana at a substation on 6th Avenue.

The city did not say exactly how the lizard caused the outage. WPBF in West Palm Beach reports that the iguana hit a transformer with its tail, causing the outage and killing the reptile.

As of Wednesday evening, everyone is back on the grid, according to the utility company’s outage map.

