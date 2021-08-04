Watch where you sit: Iguana found in Florida man’s toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Florida homeowner got quite the scare after finding a spiny tailed iguana in his toilet.

Kurt Hilberth, of Hollywood, said he originally spotted the reptile while brushing his teeth last month.

He says he tried several times to free the aggressive iguana, but every time the reptile would sink lower into the toilet bowl.

After three days, Hilberth called in a professional trapper, who put a stick in the toilet, allowing the iguana a way to climb out of the bowl.

Experts say the reptile likely got into the bathroom through a sewage vent stack on the roof of Hilberth’s home.