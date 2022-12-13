RDV Sportsplex in Maitland sold to Genesis Health Clubs

MAITLAND, Fla. – MVP Sports Clubs, owner of the RDV Sportsplex, announced on Tuesday that is has sold what it calls its “flagship location in Orlando” to Genesis Health Clubs, according to an email sent to members.

The 365,000 square foot facility opened in 1998 and includes the RDV Athletic Club, RDV Ice Den, and various office spaces located onsite.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, RDV Sportsplex will be known as Genesis Health Clubs, including Orlando Sportsplex and Genesis Ice Den, according to the emailed statement.

“It has been our privilege to operate and manage RDV Sportsplex for the past 25 years. We are excited to see the new owner continue the legacy of fitness, wellness, and sports in Central Florida. We know Genesis Health Clubs will be a great partner with the community and provide growth and services for years to come,” Karl Droppers, MVP Sports Clubs President said.

The statement said that all RDV Athletic Club members will be able to continue membership with no interruptions or price increases.

Genesis Health Clubs is based in Wichita, Kansas and said through their statement that the purchase allows the company to increase their portfolio to three Florida locations – including the MVP Athletic Club-Brownwood and MVP Athletic Club-Spanish Springs in The Villages that the company purchased in June.

