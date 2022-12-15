Conway Elementary School in Orlando evacuated over threat for 2nd time this week

(Gregory Bull, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the second time in three days, a threat has been made against an Orlando elementary school, prompting an evacuation that has since been lifted.

A threat was made Thursday to Conway Elementary School, a day after the building was evacuated over another threat was called into the school.

Details about Thursday’s threat have not been released, but Orange County Public Schools said all students and staff were safe.

School officials said parents have been notified.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers were called to the school, and parents were alerted to pick up their children at New Hope Church.

The all-clear was later issued and the school said it would have a normal dismissal at campus at the regularly scheduled time.

