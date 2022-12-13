71º

Conway Elementary evacuated after receiving threat, school official says

All students and staff are safe

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Conway Elementary School in Orlando has been evacuated over what an Orange County schools official said was a “threat called into the school.’”

Lorena Arias, assistant director with media relations, said all of the students and staff are safe at the school located at 4100 Lake Margaret Drive.

Law enforcement is on scene investigating, Arias said.

Parents have been notified and will continue to receive updates through Connect Orange messages.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

