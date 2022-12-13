Conway Elementary evacuated after receiving threat, school official says

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Conway Elementary School in Orlando has been evacuated over what an Orange County schools official said was a “threat called into the school.’”

Lorena Arias, assistant director with media relations, said all of the students and staff are safe at the school located at 4100 Lake Margaret Drive.

Law enforcement is on scene investigating, Arias said.

Parents have been notified and will continue to receive updates through Connect Orange messages.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

