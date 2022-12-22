Look up: Falling iguanas possible with freezing temperatures in Florida

Cold temperatures in South Florida stun iguanas causing them to fall from trees.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Arctic air is invading Florida this weekend, bringing freezing temperatures to the Sunshine State.

While we won’t see falling snow here, there will be a chance for falling iguanas.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said colder temperatures cause iguanas to “temporarily lose all muscle control.”

“Whatever you do, don’t bring wild green iguanas into your home or your car to warm up! They can recover more quickly than you think and become defensive, using their long tails and sharp teeth & claws,” FWC said in a Facebook post.

Iguanas are an invasive species and can cause damage to residential and commercial landscape vegetation.

Here are some ways to deter iguanas from your area:

Removing plants that act as attractants

Filling in holes to discourage burrowing

Hanging wind chimes or other items that make intermittent noises

Hanging CDs that have reflective surfaces

Spraying the animals with water as a deterrent

The cold air mass will settle into the Central Florida region by Sunday morning, Christmas Day. After a start in the 20s and 30s Christmas Eve morning, temperatures struggle to climb out of the 50s.

