Another gray day before coldest air in years blasts into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The fog will gradually lift through the late morning on Thursday, but the gray skies will continue. Other than some mist in the fog, most will be dry until later in the day.

Highs again top out in the mid- to upper 60s.

Rain chances increase late in the afternoon and through the early evening for areas around and south of Orlando.

Future radar

A chance for a few downpours returns Friday morning and into the early afternoon as a strong Arctic cold front slices through Central Florida.

Temperatures that start out in the mid- to upper 60s in the morning and early afternoon will fall into the 40s and 50s by Friday evening.

Temperatures

Most of Central Florida will wake up in the 20s and 30s Saturday morning.

A hard freeze watch for the potential for temperatures to fall to 28 degrees or lower is in effect for Marion, Sumter and Flagler counties.

Highs on Christmas Eve will only top out in the upper 40s.

The last time Orlando failed to make it into the 40s was 2014. Christmas Day could also be one of the coldest on record, with highs also expected to be in the upper 40s.

Christmas Day

Expect clouds to go on the increase Christmas Day.

Stay warm out there!