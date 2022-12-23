Target recalls line of weighted blankets after 2 children die of asphyxiation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hundreds of thousands of weighted blankets sold at Target stores and online were recalled after the retailer received four reports of young children becoming entrapped in them, including two fatalities due to asphyxia, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Target and the CPSC made the announcement in a news release Thursday, describing the products in question — Pillowfort Weighted Blankets — as well as why commissioners consider them unsafe. In April, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, became entrapped in the cover of the blanket and died of asphyxiation, the release states.

The blankets, with an MSRP of $40, were sold from December 2018 through September 2022, the CPSC stated. Commissioners noted the blankets were sold in eight prints or colors, including Unicorn White (item No. 097-02-0140), Space Navy (item No. 097-02-0148), Pink (item No. 097-02-0361), Blue (item No. 097-02-0363), Gray (item No. 097-02-0364), Buffalo Plaid Red (item No. 097-02-1603), Blue Constellation (item No. 097-02-3904) and Unicorn Pink (item No. 097-02-3905). The item number can be located on a tag attached to the removable cover on the blanket.

Consumers were advised to either contact Target at (800) 440-0680 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET or to visit Target’s product recall page by clicking here in order to facilitate the return and refund process for the recalled blankets. The recall applies to about 204,000 units, the CPSC said.

