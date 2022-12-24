52º

SeaWorld Orlando delays opening on Christmas weekend due to chilly weather

Opening times pushed to 10 a.m.

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday evening that it is set to delay openings over the Christmas weekend due to “unseasonably cold” weather.

In a release, SeaWorld Orlando said that the opening times on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 would be pushed to 10 a.m. — an hour after its typical 9 a.m. weekend opening time.

With the holiday season still in full swing, SeaWorld Orlando will continue to host its Christmas celebration and Menorah Lighting ceremonies. The park is also offering a holiday sale on park tickets and annual passes through Christmas.

For more information on events, schedules and tickets, visit SeaWorld Orlando’s website here.

