Thousands of Duke Energy customers without power in Orange, Polk and Seminole counties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power in Orange, Seminole and Polk counties on Christmas Eve, according to an outage map on the company’s website.

As of 9 p.m., the company reported that 2,706 customers in the East Orange County and Seminole County area were without power with an estimated time of restoration at 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 25.

In Polk County, there are 2,621 Duke Energy customers without power, according to the company’s map.

The outages come at a time when Central Florida is experiencing one of the coldest Christmases on record, with highs on Sunday struggling to climb out of the 40s.

A representative from Duke Energy said they are working to restore power, but do not know the cause of the outages yet.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

