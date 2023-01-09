Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police.

Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle and the gunman was able to get in the vehicle and drive away, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said that there was a 10-20 minute lapse before law enforcement was notified, but a be-on-the-lookout, or BOLO, was put in place to surrounding agencies once notified.

OPD Crime Center assisted in the investigation and area checks were conducted, but police said they have not located the suspected carjacker.

Police did not say what type of vehicle was involved or what time the carjacking happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

