Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say

Victim was only occupant of vehicle

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tower at Orlando International Airport (OIA) (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police.

Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle and the gunman was able to get in the vehicle and drive away, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said that there was a 10-20 minute lapse before law enforcement was notified, but a be-on-the-lookout, or BOLO, was put in place to surrounding agencies once notified.

OPD Crime Center assisted in the investigation and area checks were conducted, but police said they have not located the suspected carjacker.

Police did not say what type of vehicle was involved or what time the carjacking happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

