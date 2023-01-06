64º

Local News

Man arrested, stolen cash recovered after Orlando bank robbery, police say

Anthony Williams, 45, faces robbery charge

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Crime, Orange County
Anthony Williams, 45, faces robbery charge (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla, – A man was arrested after police said he robbed an Orlando bank Friday morning.

Officers arrested Anthony Williams, 45, after a holdup at a Trustco Bank branch.

[TRENDING: ‘There was no warning:’ Woman struck in head by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve in Lake Mary | Missing woman in Orlando last seen on Christmas Day, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said Williams ripped off the bank at 4301 E. Colonial Drive just after 10 a.m.

Williams handed the teller a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release.

Police said witnesses led them to a nearby business where they found Williams and recovered the stolen money.

Williams faces a charge of robbery.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email