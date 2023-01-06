Man arrested, stolen cash recovered after Orlando bank robbery, police say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla, – A man was arrested after police said he robbed an Orlando bank Friday morning.

Officers arrested Anthony Williams, 45, after a holdup at a Trustco Bank branch.

Investigators said Williams ripped off the bank at 4301 E. Colonial Drive just after 10 a.m.

Williams handed the teller a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release.

Police said witnesses led them to a nearby business where they found Williams and recovered the stolen money.

Williams faces a charge of robbery.

