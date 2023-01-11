Step into another galaxy with out-of-this-world experience at Brevard Zoo

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Going Galactic weekend at Brevard Zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo is “going galactic” and transforming this weekend to give people an out-of-this-world experience.

The Going Galactic Weekend will run from Friday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 16.

This unique event will have arts and crafts, photo opportunities and more at the Nyami Nyami River Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each day.

Anyone can enjoy the Going Galactic Weekend with regular zoo admission.

