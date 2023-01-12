2 additional women come forward accusing St. Johns County doctor of sexual assault

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two additional women have come forward to speak out against a St. Johns County doctor accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

Dr. Scott Hollington was recently indicted and accused of illegally distributing prescription medication for sexual favors and running a pill mill out of Sawgrass Health in St. Augustine. While under indictment, one of his patients came forward about her alleged sexual assault experience. This caused investigators to want to look further into Hollington’s background as other women have also spoken out about the doctor.

[TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4 | VIDEO: $2.6M home goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet | 21-foot killer whale washes ashore on Florida beach | Become a News 6 Insider]

The two women, who News4JAX is not naming because they are alleged victims of sexual assault, do not know each other but were both Hollington’s patients. However, they both said Hollington took advantage of their situation by encouraging them to provide sexual favors in exchange for writing their prescriptions.

Both women also had sexual descriptions of the doctor that were identical.

“I was told that going through him was the only way I was going to get help,” the first woman told News4JAX.

She said behind closed doors, Hollington made sexual advances toward her, and she felt like she had no choice but to comply.

“I was told that if I didn’t comply, no one else would help me,” she said.

The woman said since she was desperate to get a prescription to deal with what she described as degenerating pulmonary system, she gave in to Hollington’s demands.

The woman, then, described her alleged sexual assault experience with Hollington.

“He ran his hands up my leg. He kissed me. He removed my jeans,” the woman said.

She said he continued to assault her and after that, he gave her the prescription.

The second woman who spoke to News4JAX experienced a similar situation with Hollington.

She said she was dealing with some mental health issues and needed to get back on a prescription. She also said she did not have the money at the time but was desperate for help.

She said she complied with Hollington’s sexual advances to get her medication. She also described seeing a small camera in the corner of the room, just like the first woman who spoke to News4JAX said.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office has not said if Hollington will also be charged with sexual assault as the investigation is in the early stages.

If he is convicted on the drug charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: