St. Johns County doctor accused of illegally distributing prescriptions in exchange for sexual favors

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County doctor, who has been under investigation since August 2021, is now facing charges of illegally distributing prescription medication, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Scott Hollington, 57, who owns Sawgrass Medical in St. Augustine was under investigation for prescribing controlled substances in exchange for sexual favors.

A federal grand jury in Jacksonville indicted Hollington on Thursday, Nov. 2, on 10 counts of illegally distributing prescription medication from the medical practice that he owns. He also faces one count of drug distribution conspiracy.

Investigators said he did not act alone in this situation. Seven nurse practitioners have also been identified as co-conspirators.

The over-a-year-long investigation included law enforcement officers going undercover to build the case against Hollington.

The indictment named five people who were the recipients of those illegal prescriptions. It also said none of the recipients had legitimate reasons to be prescribed the various medications they received.

Investigators said a search warrant executed at Hollington’s home and office resulted in the seizure of digital evidence, an undetermined amount of cash and solid gold coins.

New4JAX spoke to Hollington who said he thinks the indictment is a big misunderstanding.

“I’m just a doctor trying to help patients,” Hollington said. “That’s all I am. I am not special.”

Hollington also mentioned that his Google score rates him as a five-star doctor.

“Who has five stars? Do you know anyone who has five stars?” Hollington questioned.

Hollington also said he had “no idea” about the accusations when asked.

If convicted, he would not only lose his medical license but also face up to 20 years in prison.

