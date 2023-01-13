Kissimmee real estate agent sentenced to probation for role in Capitol attack

An image from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot provided by prosecutors in the Statement of Facts against Matthew Montalvo. Prosecutors say Montalvo is the man circled in the image. (Courtesy: U.S. Dept of Justice)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Kissimmee real estate agent was sentenced to 36 months probation on Friday for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

FBI agents arrested Matthew Montalvo in April 2022 and accused him of violently entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors said Montalvo entered the building with other people and wandered inside the Capitol for 25 minutes before he was seen leaving the Upper House Door.

Investigators said he was seen in several videos, including Metropolitan Police body cameras.

In interviews with law enforcement, Montalvo admitted to walking the Capitol grounds and entering the building, according to the statement of facts released by the court.

An image from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot provided by prosecutors in the Statement of Facts against Matthew Montalvo. Prosecutors say Montalvo is the man on the right circled in the image. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

At the time of the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Capitol was not open to the public because of the pandemic.

Montalvo faced charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He agreed to a plea deal in October, pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Prosecutors were seeking jail time for Montalvo, but his defense attorney argued that Montalvo was not one of the main players on Jan. 6.

In court on Friday, Montalvo expressed regret for what he did, and he apologized to police officers.

“The events of that day were horrifying,” Judge Randolph D. Moss said. “This was a stain on (American) history, and Mr. Montalvo participated in that.”

Moss sentenced Montalvo to 36 months probation, required him to wear a location monitor, ordered him to pay restitution and volunteer for community service.

