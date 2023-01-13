Orange County schools to assemble task force to tackle disciplinary issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is looking at a new task force aimed at finding solutions to disciplinary issues throughout the district.

This task force is in the very early phases and was first brought up by Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez at a board meeting last month.

[TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4 | VIDEO: $2.6M home goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet | 21-foot killer whale washes ashore on Florida beach | Become a News 6 Insider]

The superintendent said it was spurred by her conversations with the community.

“I’ve asked board members to share with me their priorities surrounding discipline. When you start to peel that onion back, I mean, that’s a monstrosity, and so we really want the task force to delve into our top priorities,” Vazquez said.

Board member Angie Gallo said disciplinary issues are a topic that’s come up often in her interactions.

“As I was walking around, knocking on doors for my election, that’s what I predominantly heard from teachers, was that discipline was a huge issue,” Gallo said.

The task force discussion comes more than four months after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety.

Vazquez said members at the helm of the task force may include parents, students, law enforcement, mental health organization officials and principals from different schools.

“We want to make sure that we have a very well-rounded group of experts that could help us solve this problem,” she said.

Gallo said they need to be strategic with who they place on the board.

In terms of issues they would tackle, she said it could include cellphone use, attendance, mental health and truancy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: