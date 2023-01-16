Drive ‘em nuts: Planters hires drivers for iconic NUTmobile

ORLANDO, Fla. – Believe it or nut, Hormel Foods – the maker of the Planters brand – announced they are seeking college graduates for a “once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity” driving Mr. Peanut across the county in the company’s NUTmobile.

Hormel posted the announcement on its website and Mr. Peanut Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

[TRENDING: Pics of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch | Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House | Become a News 6 Insider]

The makers of the Planters brand said they are looking for three “Peanutters” to chauffeur Mr. Peanut from coast to coast in the a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

I'm on the hunt for 3 new Peanutters to chauffeur me around the country in my iconic NUTmobile from one nutty adventure to the next! If you’re a recent college graduate and looking to go a little nuts at work, visit https://t.co/jZ4sbjGyAo for the job description and to apply! pic.twitter.com/4z30BzLevx — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 10, 2023

“Since bringing the Planters brand into the Hormel Foods family in 2021, we’ve been looking forward to carrying on the tradition of hiring Peanutters to represent the Planters brand across the country,” said Yemi Gilland, associate brand manager for the Planters brand. “This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the NUTmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns.”

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024. The nuts and bolts of the job include:

Representing the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications.

Delighting fans across the country at local community events.

Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring all attendees and onlookers have a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the NUTmobile vehicle and Mr. Peanut.

Joining in volunteer projects to work alongside and recognize people who give back to their communities in a big way.

College graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.

Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut puns is a must.

A resume, cover letter and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 14.

To learn more and apply, crack open your resume, visit BeAPeanutter.com and butter up those interviewers.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: