🍺 ‘Beer is the science you drink:’ Orlando event promotes STEM programs

News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer takes us behind the barley tanks as she learns some of the science behind beer brewing.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Science on Tap is back for another round.

While it’s an event for beer lovers, you’ll also get some learning in while supporting community-based programs promoting STEM powered by the Orlando Science Center.

“Brewing is a fine line between art and science,” said Alexander Sarames, head brewer at Deadwords Brewing in Orlando.

Sarames is considered a scientist when it comes to making beer with a background in chemical engineering.

“The chemical industry allowed me to understand organic chemistry very in-depth and I was able to take that over to the brewing industry which was simply a hobby for me... everything is chemistry. There’s a lot of chemical reactions in here,” Sarames said.

Sarames gave News 6 a closer look into their “lab” of sorts (the brew room) to talk about the science behind every pour. And it is a process.

“Malt is just a general term for a germinated grain. We have malted barley and we put it through a process called crushing,” Sarames said. “Then we take the crushed malted barley and put it into the first vessel which is the mash tun.”

The malted barley is then mixed with hot water.

“What happens is you have a enzymatic reaction. You have the hot water and enzymes taking those starches and converting them into fermentable sugars,” Sarames said. “Then we boil it for a few reasons. We want to kill any bacteria that’s in it. We’re also going to break up protein, so the beer is clear in the very end.”

Then it’s poured into another tank where hops are added for flavor and aroma, then the liquid is cooled.

“We cool it down and blend in some oxygen and we put it into a fermenter. We take that wort and blend in yeast, eating that sugar and producing alcohol and CO2. After the fermentation and cooling, this particular beer is ready to pour,” Sarames said.

The process for brewing beer can take anywhere from weeks to years depending on what type of beer is being made.

Deadwords brewers will be sharing their beer knowledge during the Science on Tap event catering to those who enjoy a good beer. Along with brews from more than 30 local breweries there will be food, live music and games. The event is a fundraiser supporting the Orlando Science Center.

“The Orlando Science Center is a nonprofit organization and the funds that are raised at fundraisers like Science on Tap help us to expand our mission,” said Jeff Stanford, vice president of marketing at the Orlando Science Center. “It goes back into our programs, it goes back into educational initiatives, it goes back into accessibility.”

Science on Tap takes place Saturday, Jan. 21, at Loch Haven Park in Orlando between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

General Ticket – $60

Entry Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

OSC Member and Young Professionals Ticket – $50

Entry Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Designated Driver Ticket – $30

Enter with the guest you are driving

VIP Ticket – $90

Entry Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

First access to the event one hour before general ticket holders

2 tickets for any full pour of your choice

