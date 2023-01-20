Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further.

The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer.

The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The festival will feature 37 in and out-of-state breweries, including Hourglass Brewing and Oviedo Brewing Company. Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to sample over 70 different types of beer.

All 37 breweries are required to use the same single malt and single hop, allowing those competing to think creatively and innovatively. Breweries will also take on one another in a competition judged solely by those in attendance.

All proceeds collected from the festival will be donated to A Spoon Full of Hope, a product line from Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The donations will help fund a 16-week-long program for financially challenged adults looking to pursue a career in the culinary industry.

Click here for more information about the festival and to purchase tickets.

