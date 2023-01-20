Orlando nonprofit provides free food to local veterans each month

Soliders' Angels, a Central Florida nonprofit, serves those who served by providing a free food giveaway each month.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida nonprofit agency is serving those who served by providing a free food giveaway each month.

Army veteran Michael Nadile and his wife, Maria, stood alongside a couple hundred veterans to receive fresh produce, meat and snacks at Soliders’ Angels food giveaway in Orlando on Friday.

“We’ve been coming here for over a year and this has helped us so much, blessed us, and we’ve taken it and I’ve made meals and I’ve frozen them and I’ve been able to use off that and it’s helped us so much,” Maria Nadile said.

Navy veteran Chris Gauthier said this Soldiers’ Angels food drive will help him have enough food to last through the month.

“With the money being very tight—I’m on a disability, low income—having this really, really, gets us through the month,” Gauthier said. “I mean, you should see my fridge, it’s literally empty.”

Jose Aulet served in the United States Navy and said this food giveaway is a miracle for all veterans in need.

“It makes quite a bit of difference as far as money is concerned,” Aulet said. “That way we don’t have to struggle as much to pay the other bills.”

Organizers and volunteers with Soldiers’ Angels said it’s hard to put into words how much it means to give back to those who served.

“As a disabled veteran myself, it’s very moving to see not only the veterans that are coming here and grabbing the necessary food that they need, but to see the volunteers that are giving their time to give back to those that have sacrificed so much,” said Soldiers’ Angels Orlando area manager Manny Gonzalez.

The food giveaway on Friday fed more than 200 veterans.

Gonzalez said being able to help his fellow veterans means the world to him.

“You know I’ve dealt personally with my issues here and there, so I know the struggles that some of my fellow brothers and sisters are going through,” Gonzalez said.

If you’d like to get involved with Soldiers’ Angels, click here. If you’re a veteran who would like to register for food assistance, click here.

The next food giveaway will take place from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Elks Lodge parking lot, located at 12 N. Primrose Ave. in Orlando.

